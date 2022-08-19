On The Air for Aug. 20

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

3ICE HOCKEY

3 p.m.: The Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy AND Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship and Consolation), Las Vegas, CBS.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, FS2.

Midnight (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Carlton, FS2.

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, New York, USA.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York, USA.

5:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., USA.

BOXING

7 p.m.: WBC Showtime Championship: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets (Super-Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla., SHO.

9 p.m.: WBO Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez (Featherweights), San Diego, ESPN.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 2, 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, 108.7 miles, Netherlands, CNBC.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D., FS1.

8 a.m.: SFC: The International Billfish Tournament, San Juan, Puerto Rico, CBSSN.

10 a.m.: MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit - Stop 4, St. Lawrence River, Massena, N.Y., CBSSN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del., TGC.

2 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del., NBC.

6 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped), TGC.

8 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped), TGC.

GYMNASTICS

Noon: U.S. Championships: Men's Events, Tampa, Fla. (Taped), CNBC.

2 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Women's Events, Tampa, Fla. (Taped), CNBC.

6 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Men's Events, Tampa, Fla., CNBC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

7 p.m.: World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: World U-21 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Limerick, Ireland, ESPNU.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Little League World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 13, Williamsport, Penn., ABC.

2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, Game 14, Williamsport, Penn., ABC.

4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Game 15, Williamsport, Penn. (Joined in Progress), ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 16, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN2.

MILB BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Syracuse at Charlotte, MLBN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.: PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights & Women's Lightweights, London, ESPN.

6 p.m.: UFC 278 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ESPN.

7 p.m.: UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ABC; UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ESPN.

8 p.m.: UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City (with The Gronks), ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Detroit, MLBN.

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FS1, BSWis.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, NY Mets at Philadelphia, Seattle at Oakland, FOX.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason: Denver at Buffalo, NFLN.

3 p.m.: Preseason: Washington at Kansas City, NFLN.

6 p.m.: Preseason: Tampa Bay at Tennessee, NFLN.

9 p.m.: Preseason: Dallas at LA Chargers, NFLN.

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

3 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: Broncos at Knights, FS2.

SAILING

2:30 p.m.: SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 2, Copenhagen, Denmark, CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur, USA.

8:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, ESPN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth, NBC.

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, FS1.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:20 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica, FS2.

7 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Portland FC, Third-Place Match, Portland, Ore., ESPNU.

8:55 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica, FS1.

9 p.m.: Women's Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign, Final, Louisville, Ky., (Taped), CBSSN.

10 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Monterrey, Final, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

3:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

5 p.m.: Cincinnati-ATP Semifinals; Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Final, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 2, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2, ESPN2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM), WSCR (670 AM).

5:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM).