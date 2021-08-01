On The Air for Aug. 2

TELEVISION
Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Cleveland at Toronto, MLBN.
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN.
9 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: CPL: Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC, FS2.
TENNIS
Noon: Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
8 p.m.: Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
Noon (Tuesday): Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
