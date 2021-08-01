 Skip to main content
On The Air for Aug. 2
On The Air for Aug. 2

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Cleveland at Toronto, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN.

9 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: CPL: Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC, FS2.

TENNIS

Noon: Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

8 p.m.: Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

Noon (Tuesday): Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMK (620 AM).

