TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10 p.m.: AFL: West Coast at Western, FS2.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle, FS2.

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., USA.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., USA.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon: Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington, CBS.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Montreal at Ottawa, CBSSN.

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.: Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FOX.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y., FS1.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., CBS; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, TGC; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., NBC.

5 a.m. (Sunday): DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FOX.

5 p.m.: Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

1 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

3 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

5 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 292: Prelims, Boston, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Boston at NY Yankees, FS1.

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, BSWis and FS1.

6 p.m.: NY Mets at St. Louis, MLBN.

10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit, NFLN.

3 p.m.: Preseason: Miami at Houston, NFLN.

6 p.m.: Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis, NFLN.

7 p.m.: Preseason: New England at Green Bay, NBC.

9 p.m.: Preseason: Dallas at Seattle, NFLN.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.: Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round, CBSSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool, USA.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund, ABC.

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC.

1:45 p.m.: Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan, CBSSN.

6:30 p.m.: USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC, ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC, ESPN2.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m. (Sunday): FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney, FOX.

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

5 p.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.

1:30 p.m.: World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, NBC.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.

4 a.m. (Sunday): World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.

5 a.m. (Sunday): World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas, ABC.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason: New England at Green Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).