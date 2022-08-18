On The Air for Aug. 19

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne, FS2.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, FS2.

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York, FS1.

7 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., FS1.

BANANA BALL BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas, ESPN2.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: Pacific at California, PAC-12N.

GOLF

11 a.m.: USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del., TGC.

7 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (tape delay), TGC.

9 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (tape delay), TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

7 p.m.: World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 9, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, Game 10, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, Game 11, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 12, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, BSWis and MLBN.

9 p.m.: Miami at LA Dodgers, MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Preseason: Carolina at New England, NFLN.

7 p.m.: Preseason: New Orleans at Green Bay, NBC.

9 p.m.: Preseason: Houston at LA Rams, NFLN.

SAILING

5:30 p.m.: SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 1, Copenhagen, Denmark, CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy, ESPN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: The AMOS Women's French Cup: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Third-Place Match, Toulouse, France, CBSSN.

2 p.m.: The AMOS Women's French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, Final, Toulouse, France, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City, CBSSN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

6 p.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason: New Orleans at Green Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Oak Creek at Union Grove, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app.