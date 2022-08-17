On The Air for Aug. 18

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane, FS1.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: Weber St. at Colorado, PAC-12N.
6 p.m.: Southern Cal at Purdue, BTN; Florida St. at South Carolina, SECN.
7 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Oregon, PAC-12N.
9 p.m.: Iowa at UCLA, PAC-12N.
GOLF
6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia, TGC.
11 a.m.: USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del., TGC.
7 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped), TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
11 a.m.: AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), Rome, ESPN2.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: World U-21 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Limerick, Ireland, ESPNU.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, MLBN and BSWis.
6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Boston at Pittsburgh, MLBN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Preseason: Chicago at Seattle, ESPN.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
3 a.m. (Friday): NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, FS1.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1, ESPNU.
9 p.m.: First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
2:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Preseason: Chicago at Seattle, WBBM (780 AM).