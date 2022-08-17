 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Aug. 18

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane, FS1.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Weber St. at Colorado, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Southern Cal at Purdue, BTN; Florida St. at South Carolina, SECN.

People are also reading…

7 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Oregon, PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Iowa at UCLA, PAC-12N.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia, TGC.

11 a.m.: USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del., TGC.

7 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped), TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

11 a.m.: AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), Rome, ESPN2.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: World U-21 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Limerick, Ireland, ESPNU.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, MLBN and BSWis.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Boston at Pittsburgh, MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason: Chicago at Seattle, ESPN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

3 a.m. (Friday): NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, FS1.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Houston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

2:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason: Chicago at Seattle, WBBM (780 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Aug, 14

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Calendar for Aug. 11

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News