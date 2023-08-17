TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda, FS2.
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., FS1.
7 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (tape delay), FS1.
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.: Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FS1.
GOLF
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., TGC.
5 p.m.: USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.
8 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped), TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.), ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Franklin (Wis.) at Catholic Memorial (Wis.), MY24.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.
3:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
8 p.m.: PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Tacoma, Wash., ESPN2.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: PFL Playoffs Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, New York, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
5:40 p.m.: Toronto at Cincinnati, AppleTV+.
6:05 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, AppleTV+.
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, BSWis.
8:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Angels, MLBN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants, NFLN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.: Saudi Pro League: Al-Taawoun at Al-Nassr, FS2.
1:45 p.m.: Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest, USA.
7 p.m.: CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC, FS2.
10 p.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juarez, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia, FOX.
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
6 p.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.
4 a.m. (Saturday): World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.
5 a.m. (Saturday): World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, CNBC.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta, ION.
9 p.m.: New York at Phoenix, ION.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., WOKY (920 AM).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Franklin (Wis.) at Catholic Memorial (Wis.), WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, WTMJ (620 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:40 p.m.: Case at Westosha Central, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/2612412 or on the Mixlr app.