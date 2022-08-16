 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Aug. 17

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

3 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

2:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

6 p.m.: World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

9:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Czechia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Little League World Series: Latin America (Nicaragua) vs. Caribbean (Curacao), Game 1, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Southeast (Nolensville, Tenn.) vs. New England (Middleborough, Mass.), Game 2, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Australia (Queensland) vs. Canada (Vancouver), Game 3, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League World Series: West (Hawaii) vs. Northwest (Bonney Lake, Wash.), Game 4, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Minnesota, MLBN.

3 p.m.: San Diego at Miami, MLBN.

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, BSWis and FS1.

10 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2.

7:30 p.m.: NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Houston, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Lyon, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPNU.

8:50 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Canada, Group C, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2.

9:30 p.m.: The Women's Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. AC Milan, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (tape delay), CBSSN.

10:30 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Monterrey, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

11:30 p.m.: The Women's Cup: Ol Reign vs. Club America, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (tape delay), CBSSN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 1, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 1, ESPN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago Cubs at Washington, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Houston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

