On The Air for Aug. 17

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
GOLF
3 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
11 a.m.: World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.
2:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.
6 p.m.: World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.
9:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Czechia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Little League World Series: Latin America (Nicaragua) vs. Caribbean (Curacao), Game 1, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series: Southeast (Nolensville, Tenn.) vs. New England (Middleborough, Mass.), Game 2, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Little League World Series: Australia (Queensland) vs. Canada (Vancouver), Game 3, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League World Series: West (Hawaii) vs. Northwest (Bonney Lake, Wash.), Game 4, Williamsport, Penn., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Minnesota, MLBN.
3 p.m.: San Diego at Miami, MLBN.
7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, BSWis and FS1.
10 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2.
7:30 p.m.: NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Houston, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Lyon, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPNU.
8:50 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Canada, Group C, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2.
9:30 p.m.: The Women's Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. AC Milan, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (tape delay), CBSSN.
10:30 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Monterrey, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.
11:30 p.m.: The Women's Cup: Ol Reign vs. Club America, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (tape delay), CBSSN.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 1, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 1, ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago Cubs at Washington, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Houston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).