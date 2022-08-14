 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Aug. 15

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

1 p.m.: AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team (France), Paris, ESPN2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

5 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

People are also reading…

9 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1), MLBN.

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, BSWis; Houston at Chicago White Sox, FS1.

10 p.m.: Seattle at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, USA.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Washington, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Houston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Aug, 14

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Calendar for Aug. 11

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News