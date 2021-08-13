On The Air for Aug. 14

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: AFL: Adelaide at Melbourne, FS2.
2 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: West Coast at Fremantle. FS2.
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.: FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Race 1, Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin, CBSSN.
Noon: IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBCSN.
1 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., FS1.
2 p.m.: AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National—450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y., NBC.
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, NBCSN.
8 p.m.: AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National—450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped), NBCSN.
9 p.m.: AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National—450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped), NBCSN.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon: Week 7: From Las Vegas, CBS.
BOXING
9 p.m.: Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (Super Flyweights), Tulsa, Okla., ESPN; Championship Boxing: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif., SHO.
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: Hamilton at Saskatchewan, ESPNEWS.
GOLF
8 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., CBS; U.S. Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Alberta, Canada, TGC; US Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa., NBC.
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb., TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.: PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC, Albany, N.Y., NBCSN.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md., FS1.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: Little League World Series: TBD vs. South Dakota, Midwest Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind., ESPN.
11 a.m.: Little League World Series: TBD vs. Connecticut, New England Regional Final, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
1 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD vs. Hawaii, West Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif., ABC.
3 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD vs. Michigan, Great Lakes Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind., ESPN.
5 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD vs. Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
7 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD vs. Washington, Northwest Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Philadelphia, FS1.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Summer League: Denver vs. Dallas, Las Vegas, NBATV.
3 p.m.: Summer League: Atlanta vs. Miami, Las Vegas, ESPN2.
4 p.m.: Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Las Vegas, NBATV.
5 p.m.: Summer League: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Summer League: Charlotte vs. Toronto, Las Vegas, NBATV.
7 p.m.: Summer League: Cleveland vs. New York, Las Vegas, ESPN2.
8 p.m.: Summer League: Portland vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, NBATV.
9 p.m.: Summer League: Detroit vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, ESPN2.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Preseason: Miami at Chicago, NFLN.
3 p.m.: Preseason: Denver at Minnesota, NFLN.
6 p.m.: Preseason: Cleveland at Jacksonville, NFLN.
9 p.m.: LA Chargers at LA Rams, NFLN.
RODEO
7 p.m.: PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 1, Little Rock, Ark., CBSSN.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United, NBCSN.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Everton, NBCSN.
9 p.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, USA.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City, NBC.
5 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, FOX.
9 p.m.: Coppa Italia: TBA, First Round (Taped), CBSSN; Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey, FSN.
SURFING
7:30 a.m.: WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, Oaxaca, Mexico, FS2.
TENNIS
Noon: Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS.
5 p.m.: Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 2, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 2, TENNIS.
RADIOMAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Miami, WSCR (670 AM)
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM); New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Preseason: Miami at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).
7 p.m.: Preseason: Houston at Green Bay, ESPN (94.5 FM).