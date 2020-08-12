You have permission to edit this article.
On The Air for Aug. 14
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong, FS1

11:30 p.m.: AFL: Brisbane at North Melbourne, FS1

2 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne, FS1

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN2

7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN2

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN2

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Friday): 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 3, Corenc to Saint-Martin-de-Bellevillene, 97 miles (taped), NBCSN

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, TGC

6 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, TGC

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC

6 p.m.: U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., TGC

8 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, TGC

4 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: LG at NC, ESPN

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Kiwoom at Lotte, ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto, FS1

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota, MLB

8:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at LA Angels, FS1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

3:15 p.m.: Seeding Games: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

8 p.m.: Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN; Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHL

2 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN

5:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN; Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHL

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN

9:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Saturday): Super Rugby: Wellington at Dunedin, ESPN2

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Canberra at Brisbane, FS2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, TEN

10 a.m.: Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, TEN

4 a.m. (Saturday): Prague-WTA Semifinals, TEN 

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBA

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WGN (720 AM).

