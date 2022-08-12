 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Aug. 13

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.

3:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan., FS1.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., USA.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.

People are also reading…

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Formula E: Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 16, Seoul, South Korea, CBSSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: WBO Top Rank: Lopez vs. Campa, Las Vegas, ESPN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: British Columbia at Calgary, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas, SECN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., TGC.

2 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., TGC; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., NBC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.

8 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (tape delay), TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

5 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

5 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

9 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C., ESPN2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.: PFL Playoffs: Main Card, Cardiff, Wales, ESPN.

3:30 p.m.: UFC on ESPN 41: Prelims, San Diego, ESPN.

6 p.m.: UFC on ESPN 41: Main Card: Vera vs. Cruz, San Diego, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Atlanta at Miami (Game 1), MLBN.

3 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, BSWis; NY Yankees at Boston, FOX.

9 p.m.: Minnesota at LA Angels, MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago, NFLN.

3 p.m.: Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo, NFLN.

6 p.m.: Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh, NFLN.

8 p.m.: Preseason: Dallas at Denver, NFLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, USA.

8 a.m.: CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC, FS2.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford, NBC.

1:30 p.m.: La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at Barcelona, ABC.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11:50 a.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2.

8:50 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica, FS2.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

2 p.m.: The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (tape delay), ESPN2.

TENNIS

Noon: Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

2 p.m.: USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego, CBSSN.

5 p.m.: Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis EBS, Round 10, Stade Louis II, Monaco (tape delay), CNBC.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM); Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Aug. 11

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News