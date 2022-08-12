On The Air for Aug. 13

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.

3:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan., FS1.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., USA.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Formula E: Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix, Round 16, Seoul, South Korea, CBSSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: WBO Top Rank: Lopez vs. Campa, Las Vegas, ESPN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: British Columbia at Calgary, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas, SECN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., TGC.

2 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., TGC; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., NBC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.

8 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (tape delay), TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

5 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

5 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

9 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C., ESPN2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.: PFL Playoffs: Main Card, Cardiff, Wales, ESPN.

3:30 p.m.: UFC on ESPN 41: Prelims, San Diego, ESPN.

6 p.m.: UFC on ESPN 41: Main Card: Vera vs. Cruz, San Diego, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Atlanta at Miami (Game 1), MLBN.

3 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, BSWis; NY Yankees at Boston, FOX.

9 p.m.: Minnesota at LA Angels, MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago, NFLN.

3 p.m.: Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo, NFLN.

6 p.m.: Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh, NFLN.

8 p.m.: Preseason: Dallas at Denver, NFLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, USA.

8 a.m.: CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC, FS2.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford, NBC.

1:30 p.m.: La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at Barcelona, ABC.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11:50 a.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2.

8:50 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica, FS2.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

2 p.m.: The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (tape delay), ESPN2.

TENNIS

Noon: Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

2 p.m.: USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego, CBSSN.

5 p.m.: Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis EBS, Round 10, Stade Louis II, Monaco (tape delay), CNBC.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM); Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).