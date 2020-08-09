On The Air for Aug. 12

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast, FS1
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.: Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
Noon: Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., TGC
6 p.m.: U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., TGC
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Doosan at Samsung, ESPN
4:25 a.m. (Thursday): Kia at LG, ESPN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.), MLB
2 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado, ESPN
3 p.m.: Oakland at LA Angels, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati, FS1
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, FSWis
8:30 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas, MLB
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.: Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBA
5:45 p.m.: Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
8:05 p.m.: Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
4:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
9:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Melbourne at Sydney, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN
9 p.m.: Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana, FS1
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TEN
10 a.m.: Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TEN
4 a.m. (Thursday): Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TEN
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
5 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!