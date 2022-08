On The Air for Aug. 11

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Kilda, FS2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Monterrey Tech (Monterrey, Mexico) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas, SECN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC.

11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., TGC.

6 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 16, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

2 p.m.: AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Hoopsfix Elite (London), London, ESPNU.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

5 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Slovakia, Group A, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

9 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada, NHLN.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

4:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Glynn, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: Midwest Regional: TBD vs. North Dakota, Whitestown, Ind., ESPN.

Noon: Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington, DC vs. Pennsylvania, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Mountain Regional: Montana vs. Nevada, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.

4 p.m.: New England Regional: Maine vs. TBD, Final, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Northwest Regional: Washington vs. TBD, Final, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Detroit OR Miami at Philadelphia, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati, Dyersville, Iowa, FOX.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

5 a.m.: NRL: Melbourne at Penrith, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11:50 a.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Ghana vs. U.S., Group D, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2.

5:55 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Nigeria, Group C, San José, Costa Rica, FS1.

8:50 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. South Korea, Group C, San José, Costa Rica, FS1.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM).