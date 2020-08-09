On The Air for Aug. 11

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m.: AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide, FS1
4 a.m. (Wednesday): AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast, FS1
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Kia at LG, ESPN
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Doosan at Samsung, ESPN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto, MLB
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FS1
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, FSWis
8:30 p.m.: Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.), MLB
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
1 p.m.: Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBA
5:30 p.m.: Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m.: Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
4:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
9:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TEN
10 a.m: Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TEN
4 a.m. (Wednesday): Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TEN
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
8 p.m.: New York vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
