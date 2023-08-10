TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, FS2.
4:15 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Melbourne at Carlton, FS2.
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.
8 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.: Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS, Mykonos, Greece, NBATV.
FISHING
3 p.m.: SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md., CBSSN.
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., TGC.
5 p.m.: USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., TGC.
9 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (tape delay), TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
7 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional - Championship, Whitestown, Ind., ESPN2.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
8 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C., ESPN2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Bellator 298: Storley vs. Ward, Sioux Falls, S.D., SHO.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Toronto, AppleTV+; Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN.
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, BSWis.
9 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle, MLBN.
9:15 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco, AppleTV+.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati, NBC and NFLN.
9 p.m.: Preseason: Denver at Arizona, NFLN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley, USA.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia, FOX.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney, FOX.
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.: Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
6 p.m.: Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Chicago at New York, ION.
9 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas, ION.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati, WRNW (97.3 FM).