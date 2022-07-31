 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Aug. 1

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.

8 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Boston at Houston, ESPN.

People are also reading…

10 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for July 31

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News