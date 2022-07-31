On The Air for Aug. 1

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.
8 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Boston at Houston, ESPN.
10 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).