Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa, BTN.

MEN'S CURLING

9:30 p.m.: World Mixed Doubles Championship: U.S. vs. Spain, Norway (taped), NBCSN.

GOLF

10 p.m.: Women's Golf: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, first round, Japan, TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour Golf: Trophee Hassan II, first round, Morocco, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Milwaukee at St. Louis, MLB Network, FSWis.

3 p.m.: Washington at Colorado (games joined in progress), MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Mets, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WGN.

9 p.m.: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels (joined in progress), MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Utah at Houston, West First Round, Game 5, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: LA Clippers at Golden State, West First Round, Game 5, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Washington, East 1st Round, Game 7, NBCSN.

MEN'S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: German Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen, semifinal, ESPNEWS.

2:55 p.m.:  Premier League: Manchester United vs. Manchester City, NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WRJN (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WSCR, 670 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments