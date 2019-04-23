TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa, BTN.
MEN'S CURLING
9:30 p.m.: World Mixed Doubles Championship: U.S. vs. Spain, Norway (taped), NBCSN.
GOLF
10 p.m.: Women's Golf: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, first round, Japan, TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour Golf: Trophee Hassan II, first round, Morocco, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Milwaukee at St. Louis, MLB Network, FSWis.
3 p.m.: Washington at Colorado (games joined in progress), MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Mets, ESPN.
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WGN.
9 p.m.: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels (joined in progress), MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Utah at Houston, West First Round, Game 5, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: LA Clippers at Golden State, West First Round, Game 5, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Washington, East 1st Round, Game 7, NBCSN.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: German Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen, semifinal, ESPNEWS.
2:55 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United vs. Manchester City, NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WRJN (620 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGN (720 AM).
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WSCR, 670 AM).
