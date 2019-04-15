TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Butler at Purdue, FS1.
COLLEGE GOLF
6 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate: second round, Santa Cruz, Calif., TGC.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State, BTN.
GOLF
3 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour Golf: Smash in the Sun, final round, Maricopa, Ariz., TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, MLB Network.
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Orlando at Toronto, East 1st Round, Game 2, TNT.
8 p.m.: NBA Playoff: San Antonio at Denver, West 1st Round, Game 2, NBATV.
9:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Oklahoma City at Portland, West 1st Round, Game 2, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Columbus, East 1st Round, Game 4, CNBC.
6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, East 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.
8:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, West 1st Round, Game 4, CNBC.
9:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: San Jose at Vegas, West 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:40 p.m.: Premier League: Brighton vs. Cardiff City, NBCSN.
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Manchester United, TNT.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Miami, WSCR (670 AM).
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
