TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Butler at Purdue, FS1.

COLLEGE GOLF

6 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate: second round, Santa Cruz, Calif., TGC.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State, BTN.

GOLF

3 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour Golf: Smash in the Sun, final round, Maricopa, Ariz., TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, MLB Network.

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, FSWis.

7 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Orlando at Toronto, East 1st Round, Game 2, TNT.

8 p.m.: NBA Playoff: San Antonio at Denver, West 1st Round, Game 2, NBATV.

9:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Oklahoma City at Portland, West 1st Round, Game 2, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Columbus, East 1st Round, Game 4, CNBC.

6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, East 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.

8:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, West 1st Round, Game 4, CNBC.

9:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: San Jose at Vegas, West 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:40 p.m.: Premier League: Brighton vs. Cardiff City, NBCSN.

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Manchester United, TNT.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Miami, WSCR (670 AM).

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

