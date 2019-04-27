TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azerbaijan, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala., FOX.
5 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. (tape delay), FS1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Kentucky at Florida, ESPN2; Minnesota at Indiana, ESPNU.
1 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan State, BTN.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: Maryland at Nebraska, BTN.
Noon: Florida at Auburn, ESPN.
2 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina, ESPN2; Tennessee at Mississippi, ESPNU.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European Tour: Trophee Hassan II, final round, Morocco, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, New Orleans, La., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, New Orleans, La., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, final round, Ridgedale, Mo., TGC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, final round, Los Angeles, Calif., TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
9 a.m.: Darien (Conn.) at St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), ESPNU.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Tampa Bay at Boston, MLB Network; Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, FSWis.
3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WGN (Channel 9).
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Houston, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: NBA Playoff: Boston at Milwaukee, East Semifinals, Game 1, ABC.
2:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Houston at Golden State, East Semifinals, Game 1, ABC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at NY Islanders, East 2nd Round, Game 2, NBC.
6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at San Jose, West 2nd Round, Game 2, NBCSN.
POLO
1 p.m.: U.S. Open Polo Championship: From Wellington, Fla., CBS.
RODEO
Noon: PBR: Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Columbus, Ohio, CBS.
SOCCER
5:55 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City vs. Arsenal, NBCSN.
8 a.m.: Premier League: Burnley vs. Manchester City, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg, FS1.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United vs. Chelsea, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Nurnberg, FS2.
12:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United, FS1.
2:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC, ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
1 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Houston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: NBA Playoff: Boston at Milwaukee, East Semifinals, Game 1, WTMJ (620 AM).
