TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Missouri at Georgia, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State, FS1.
8 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arkansas, ESPNU.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
3 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern, ESPNU.
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: RBC Heritage, first round, Hilton Head Island, S.C., TGC.
7 p.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: LOTTE Championship, second round, Oahu, Hawaii, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: San Francisco at Washington, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWis.
10 p.m.: Seattle at LA Angels, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, East 1st Round, Game 3, TNT.
8 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Denver at San Antonio, West 1st Round, Game 3, NBA.
9:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Golden State at LA Clippers, West 1st Round, Game 3, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Washington at Carolina, East 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.
7:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, West First Round, Game 4, USA.
8:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at San Jose, West 1st Round, Game 5, NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
