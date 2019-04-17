Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Missouri at Georgia, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State, FS1.

8 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arkansas, ESPNU.

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

3 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern, ESPNU.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: RBC Heritage, first round, Hilton Head Island, S.C., TGC.

7 p.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: LOTTE Championship, second round, Oahu, Hawaii, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: San Francisco at Washington, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWis.

10 p.m.: Seattle at LA Angels, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, East 1st Round, Game 3, TNT.

8 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Denver at San Antonio, West 1st Round, Game 3, NBA.

9:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Golden State at LA Clippers, West 1st Round, Game 3, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Washington at Carolina, East 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.

7:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, West First Round, Game 4, USA.

8:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at San Jose, West 1st Round, Game 5, NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments