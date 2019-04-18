Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan, BTN.

6:30 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech, FS1.

7:30 p.m.: Penn State at Illinois, BTN.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

Noon: NCAA Championship: first sessions of team semifinals and individual events, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: NCAA Championship: second sessions of team semifinals and individual events, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship: second sessions of team semifinals and individual events, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

4 p.m.: Penn State at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Alabama at Florida, ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN.

GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, first round, Duluth, Ga., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, second round, Hilton Head Island, S.C., TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, third round, Oahu, Hawaii, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: NY Mets at St. Louis, MLB Network.

7:10 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWis.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Toronto at Orlando, East 1st Round, Game 3, ESPN.

7:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Boston at Indiana, East 1st Round, Game 3, ABC.

8:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Portland at Oklahoma City, West 1st Round, Game 3, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Toronto at Boston, East 1st Round, Game 5, NBCSN.

9 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Calgary, West 1st Round, Game 5, NBCSN.

SOCCER

9 p.m.: Liga MX: BUAP vs. Tijuana, FS2.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday): Serie A: Parma vs. AC Milan, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

7:10 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

