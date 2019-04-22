TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton, CBSSN.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: Illinois at Northwestern, BTN.
6 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan, FS1.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.
7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Orlando at Toronto, East 1st Round, Game 5, NBATV.
7 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, East 1st Round, Game 5, TNT.
8:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: San Antonio at Denver, West 1st Round, Game 5, NBATV.
9:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Oklahoma City at Portland, West 1st Round, Game 5, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Toronto at Boston, East 1st Round, Game 7, NBCSN.
9 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at San Jose, West 1st Round, Game 7, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: German Cup: RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV, semifinal, ESPNEWS.
1:40 p.m.: Premier League: Tottenham vs. Brighton, NBCSN.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGN (720 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.