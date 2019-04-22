Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Illinois at Northwestern, BTN.

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan, FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Orlando at Toronto, East 1st Round, Game 5, NBATV.

7 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, East 1st Round, Game 5, TNT.

8:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: San Antonio at Denver, West 1st Round, Game 5, NBATV.

9:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Oklahoma City at Portland, West 1st Round, Game 5, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Toronto at Boston, East 1st Round, Game 7, NBCSN.

9 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at San Jose, West 1st Round, Game 7, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: German Cup: RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV, semifinal, ESPNEWS.

1:40 p.m.: Premier League: Tottenham vs. Brighton, NBCSN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGN (720 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

