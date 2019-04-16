Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate: final round, Santa Cruz, Calif., TGC.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

5 p.m.: Princeton at Penn, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Maryland at Georgetown, FS1.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN.

6 p.m.: Florida at Florida State, ESPN2.

GOLF

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, first round, Oahu, Hawaii, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB Network.

5:30 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Houston at Oakland, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Playoffs: Indiana at Boston, East 1st Round, Game 2, TNT.

7 p.m.: Playoffs: Detroit at Milwaukee, East 1st Round, Game 2, NBATV.

8:30 p.m.: Playoffs: Utah at Houston, West 1st Round, Game 2, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at Toronto, East 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Nashville at Dallas, West 1st Round, Game 4, USA.

9 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Calgary at Avalanche, West 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham, TNT.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Miami, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Playoffs: Detroit at Milwaukee, East 1st Round, Game 2, WTMJ (620 AM).

