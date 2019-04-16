TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate: final round, Santa Cruz, Calif., TGC.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
5 p.m.: Princeton at Penn, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Maryland at Georgetown, FS1.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN.
6 p.m.: Florida at Florida State, ESPN2.
GOLF
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, first round, Oahu, Hawaii, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB Network.
5:30 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Houston at Oakland, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Playoffs: Indiana at Boston, East 1st Round, Game 2, TNT.
7 p.m.: Playoffs: Detroit at Milwaukee, East 1st Round, Game 2, NBATV.
8:30 p.m.: Playoffs: Utah at Houston, West 1st Round, Game 2, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at Toronto, East 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Nashville at Dallas, West 1st Round, Game 4, USA.
9 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Calgary at Avalanche, West 1st Round, Game 4, NBCSN.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham, TNT.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Miami, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Playoffs: Detroit at Milwaukee, East 1st Round, Game 2, WTMJ (620 AM).
