On The Air for April 7

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1.
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1.
7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1; Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia, ESPNEWS.
12:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia, ESPN2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida, SECN.
8 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M, SECN.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: Frozen Four: Denver vs. Michigan, Semifinal, Boston, ESPN2.
7:30 p.m.: Frozen Four: Minnesota vs. Minnesota St., Semifinal, Boston, ESPNU.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Maryland, BTN.
6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN.
7:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN.
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., ESPN.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
2:30 p.m.: The State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPNU.
4:30 p.m.: The State Champions Invitational: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Auburn (Wash.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Atlanta, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress), NLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, TNT.
9 p.m.: LA Lakers at Golden State, TNT.
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Playoff: Capital City at Raptors 905, Semifinal, NBATV.
7 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: Texas at Rio Grande Valley, Semifinal, ESPNEWS.
9 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: South Bay at Agua Caliente, Semifinal, NBATV.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10:30 p.m.: Copa America 2022 Draw, FS2.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (62) AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).