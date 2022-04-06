 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for April 7

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1; Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia, ESPNEWS.

12:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida, SECN.

8 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M, SECN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Frozen Four: Denver vs. Michigan, Semifinal, Boston, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: Frozen Four: Minnesota vs. Minnesota St., Semifinal, Boston, ESPNU.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Maryland, BTN.

6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

7:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., ESPN.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

2:30 p.m.: The State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: The State Champions Invitational: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Auburn (Wash.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Atlanta, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress), NLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, TNT.

9 p.m.: LA Lakers at Golden State, TNT.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Playoff: Capital City at Raptors 905, Semifinal, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: Texas at Rio Grande Valley, Semifinal, ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: South Bay at Agua Caliente, Semifinal, NBATV.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10:30 p.m.: Copa America 2022 Draw, FS2.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (62) AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

