On The Air for April 30

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, FS1.

Noon: Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped), CBS.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, FS1.

2 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver, NBC.

8 p.m.: Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped), CBSSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Alabama at South Carolina, SECN.

Noon: Boston College at Notre Dame, ACCN.

3 p.m.: Miami at Georgia Tech, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: TCU at Florida St., ACCN.

6 p.m.: Auburn at Tennessee, SECN.

7 p.m.: Mississippi at Arkansas, ESPN2; Santa Clara at San Diego, ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md., BTN.

1 p.m.: Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis, BTN.

1:30 p.m.: Washington Spring Game: From Seattle, PAC-12N.

3:30 p.m.: California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: Harvard at Yale, ESPNU.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: Florida at LSU, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Kentucky, SECN.

3 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville, ACCN; Minnesota at Michigan, BTN.

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri, SECN.

8 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa, CBSSN.

CURLING

Noon: World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped), CNBC.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas, TGC.

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., TGC.

FISHING

8 a.m.: Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La., CBSSN.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

3 p.m.: The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn., CBSSN.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m.: U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany, NHLN.

11:30 a.m.: U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany, NHLN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: LA Angels at Chicago White Sox, FS1.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, BSWis, BSWis; Philadelphia at NY Mets, FS1.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado (7 p.m.), MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas, ABC, ESPN, NFLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, USA.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa, CNBC; Premier League: Burnley at Watford, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, NBC.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:30 a.m.: FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, CNBC.

SWIMMING

5 p.m.: U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C., CNBC.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Saturday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia, ESPN2.

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

7 p.m.: Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:05 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

