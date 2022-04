On The Air for April 29

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, FS1.

6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C., FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Delaware St. at Norfolk St., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Auburn at Tennessee, SECN.

7 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska, BTN; Dallas Baptist at Illinois St., ESPNU.

COLLEGE LACROSEE (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), CBSSN.

COLLEGE LACROSEE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind., ACCN.

1:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind., ACCN.

4 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind., ACCN.

5:30 p.m.: UConn at Georgetown, FS2.

6:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind., ACCN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan, BTN; Oklahoma St. at Florida St., ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Second Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas, TGC.

2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, BSWis.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 6, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas, ABC, ESPN, NFLN (ESPN coverage switches to ESPN2 at 7 p.m.)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis, NHLN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

9:30 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City FC, CBSSN.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, CNBC.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Saturday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Buffalo, WGN (720 AM).

