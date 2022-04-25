On The Air for April 26

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Tuesday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park, Horlick Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S.; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park, 5 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Franklin; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford.

Track and field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Oak Creek, 3:30 p.m.; Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Union Grove quadrangular, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Oakwood Park G.C., Oak Creek, 12:30 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 2, Browns Lake G.C., Burlington, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis — Park at Case, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, McKinley Park, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Bradford at Case; Franklin at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Oak Creek;

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — St. Augustine Prep at Park, Humble Park; Kenosha Tremper at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Verona at Burlington, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Waterford at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.

