On The Air for April 24
On The Air for April 24

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

Noon: ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX

6 p.m.: AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City, NBCSN

9 p.m.: IndyCar: Practice, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped), NBCSN

BOWLING

10 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn., FS1

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, (Featherweights), Kissimmee, Fla., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Florida at Auburn, SECN

4 p.m.: Georgia at Missouri, SECN

6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN

7 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, ESPNU

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Championship, Iowa City, Iowa, BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: Boston College Spring Game, ACCN

Noon: Pittsburgh Spring Game, ACCN

1 p.m.: Michigan St. Spring Game, BTN

2 p.m.: North Carolina Spring Game, ACCN; Arizona Spring Game, PAC-12N

3 p.m.: Maryland Spring Game (taped), BTN

4 p.m.: Washington St. Spring Game, PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: Northwestern at Michigan, ESPNU

1 p.m.: Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN

2 p.m.: Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN

3 p.m.: LSU at Kentucky, ESPN2

5 p.m.: South Carolina at Florida, ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N

7 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi, SECN

8:30 p.m.: Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, TGC

Noon: PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., TGC

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., CBS

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles, TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: UFC 261 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2

7 p.m.: UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLB

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Bally, Marquee

3 p.m.: Washington at NY Mets, FS1

6 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, FS1

8 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco, MLB

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

12:15 p.m.: Toronto at New York, ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ESPN, Bally

7:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

11:30 a.m.: New Jersey at Pittsburgh, NHL

2 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis, NBC

6 p.m.: Toronto at Winnipeg, NHL

RODEO

10 p.m.: PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (taped), CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, NBC

5 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at LA FC, ESPN

5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Udinese at Benevento, ESPN2

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals, TEN

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa, NBCSN

4 p.m.: USATF: The Oregon Relays, Eugene, Ore., NBCSN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

2:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, WTMJ (103.3 FM)

7 p.m.: Chicago at Miami, WSCR (670 AM)

 

