On The Air for April 24

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
Noon: ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX
6 p.m.: AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
9 p.m.: IndyCar: Practice, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped), NBCSN
BOWLING
10 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn., FS1
BOXING
9 p.m.: Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, (Featherweights), Kissimmee, Fla., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Florida at Auburn, SECN
4 p.m.: Georgia at Missouri, SECN
6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN
7 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Championship, Iowa City, Iowa, BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.: Boston College Spring Game, ACCN
Noon: Pittsburgh Spring Game, ACCN
1 p.m.: Michigan St. Spring Game, BTN
2 p.m.: North Carolina Spring Game, ACCN; Arizona Spring Game, PAC-12N
3 p.m.: Maryland Spring Game (taped), BTN
4 p.m.: Washington St. Spring Game, PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: Northwestern at Michigan, ESPNU
1 p.m.: Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN
2 p.m.: Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN
3 p.m.: LSU at Kentucky, ESPN2
5 p.m.: South Carolina at Florida, ESPNU
6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N
7 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi, SECN
8:30 p.m.: Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, TGC
Noon: PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., TGC
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., CBS
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles, TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: UFC 261 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2
7 p.m.: UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLB
1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Bally, Marquee
3 p.m.: Washington at NY Mets, FS1
6 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, FS1
8 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco, MLB
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
12:15 p.m.: Toronto at New York, ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ESPN, Bally
7:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
11:30 a.m.: New Jersey at Pittsburgh, NHL
2 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis, NBC
6 p.m.: Toronto at Winnipeg, NHL
RODEO
10 p.m.: PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (taped), CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, NBC
5 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at LA FC, ESPN
5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Udinese at Benevento, ESPN2
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals, TEN
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa, NBCSN
4 p.m.: USATF: The Oregon Relays, Eugene, Ore., NBCSN
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).