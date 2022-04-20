On The Air for April 21

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: FAP vs. Cobra Sport (Taped), NBATV.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Mississippi, SECN.
7 p.m.: Missouri at LSU, ESPNU.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame, ACCN.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina, ACCN.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: Clemson at Florida St., ESPN2.
GOLF
7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain, TGC.
2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., TGC.
5:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Detroit OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLBN.
6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3, TNT.
8 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3, NBATV.
9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay, ESPN.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:55 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:45 p.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Burnley, USA.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Friday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.