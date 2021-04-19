On The Air for April 20

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOXING
7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles, FS1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky, ESPNU.
5 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at North Carolina, ACCN.
6 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia, SECN.
7 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas Tech, ESPNU.
Noon: Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa, BTN.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: Oklahoma at Georgia, SECN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Seattle, MLBN.
6:30 p.m.: NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.
9:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, Bally Sports Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at New Orleans, TNT.
9 p.m.: LA Clippers at Portland, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo, NBCSN.
SURFING
4:30 p.m.: WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney, FS2.
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.