On The Air for April 20
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOXING

7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles, FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at North Carolina, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia, SECN.

7 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas Tech, ESPNU.

Noon: Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa, BTN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: Oklahoma at Georgia, SECN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Seattle, MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.

9:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, Bally Sports Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at New Orleans, TNT.

9 p.m.: LA Clippers at Portland, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo, NBCSN.

SURFING

4:30 p.m.: WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney, FS2.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM).

6:40 p.m.: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

9:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, WTMJ (620 AM).

