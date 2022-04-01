On The Air for April 2

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans, TBS; NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), TNT; NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), TRU.

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans, TBS; NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), TNT; NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), TRU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: WNIT Tournament: Seton Hall at S. Dakota St., Championship, CBSSN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Michigan Spring Game: From Ann Arbor, Mich., BTN.

GOLF

11 a.m.: Women's Amateur: The Augusta National, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., NBC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio, TGC.

2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round, Grand Bear Golf Club, Saucier, Miss., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio, NBC.

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club - Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

11 a.m.: GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)

9 a.m.: GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN2.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

5 p.m.: The Florida Derby: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., CNBC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Atlanta, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago, NBCSCH.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

11:30 a.m.: Florida at New Jersey, NHLN.

2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Colorado, ABC.

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Carolina, BSWis; Montreal at Tampa Bay, NHLN.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Liverpool, USA.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverhampton, CNBC; Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, USA.

3 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, Group B, CBS.

TENNIS

Noon: Miami Open-WTA Final, Tennis.

2:30 p.m.: Miami Open-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans, WRNW (97.3 FM).

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans, WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz., WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

