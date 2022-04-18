On The Air for April 19

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7 a.m.: Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped), NBATV.

11 a.m.: Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped), NBATV.

12:30 p.m.: Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town, NBATV.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M, SECN.

7 p.m.: Campbell at North Carolina, ACCN; BYU at Utah, PAC-12N.

8 p.m.: Arizona at Creighton, CBSSN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan St., BTN; UC Davis at California, PAC-12N.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets, MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9 p.m.: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2, TNT.

7:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Anaheim, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, USA.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:40 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.: Burlington at Union Grove, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/burlingtonatuniongrovebaseball4-19-22 or on the Mixlr app (click on Listen and enter DGSports in the search box), available free for iOS or Android.

