 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for April 19

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7 a.m.: Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped), NBATV.

11 a.m.: Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped), NBATV.

12:30 p.m.: Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town, NBATV.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M, SECN.

People are also reading…

7 p.m.: Campbell at North Carolina, ACCN; BYU at Utah, PAC-12N.

8 p.m.: Arizona at Creighton, CBSSN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan St., BTN; UC Davis at California, PAC-12N.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets, MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9 p.m.: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2, TNT.

7:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Anaheim, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, USA.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:40 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.: Burlington at Union Grove,  http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/burlingtonatuniongrovebaseball4-19-22 or on the Mixlr app (click on Listen and enter DGSports in the search box), available free for iOS or Android.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for April 13

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar for April 14

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for April 13

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News