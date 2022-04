On The Air for April 17

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped), CBSSN.

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FOX.

BOWLING

5 p.m.: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped), FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

7:30 a.m.: Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala., SECN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Maryland at Ohio St., BTN.

1 p.m.: Arizona St. at Colorado, PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Southern Cal at Oregon, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: Princeton at Yale, ESPNU.

11 a.m.: Syracuse at Louisville, ACCN.

1 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas, SECN.

3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee, SECN.

CYCLING

8 a.m.: UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris, CNBC.

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.: ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped), NBC.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., CBS; PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (12:30 p.m.), MLBN.

3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego, ESPN; Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1, TNT.

2:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1, ABC.

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1, TNT.

8 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Florida at Detroit, ESPN.

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Nashville, NHLN.

RODEO

7 p.m.: PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped), CBSSN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped), CNBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:15 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, USA.

3 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC, ESPN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B, CBSSN.

SPEED SKATING

6 a.m.: ISU: World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped), CNBC.

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS.

7:30 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Monday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

USFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., NBC.

3 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., USA.

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

2:10: Chicago Cubs at Colorado, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1, WTMJ (620 AM).

