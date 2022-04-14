 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for April 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan St., ESPNU; Oregon at Washington, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest, ACCN; Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN2; LSU at Arkansas, SECN.

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Iowa, BTN.

9 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA, ESPN2.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: NC Central at Norfolk St., ESPNU.

Noon: Alabama St. at Jackson St., ESPNU; Georgia at Missouri, SECN.

People are also reading…

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville, ACCN.

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN.

6:30 p.m.: Providence at UConn, FS1.

7 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington, PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Stanford at California, PAC-12N.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, TGC.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Bellator 277: McKee vs. Freire, San Jose, Calif., SHO.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Arizona at NY Mets, MLBN.

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, BSWis.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Florida, NHLN.

NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C, CBSSN.

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Saturday): Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Colorado, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM).

9 p.m.: Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers, ESPN (94.5 FM).

