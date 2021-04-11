 Skip to main content
On The Air for April 12
On The Air for April 12

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE GOLF

6 p.m.: The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif., TGC.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky, SECN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Boston at Minnesota, MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee. FS1.

8:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN.

9:05 p.m.: Denver at Golden State, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Columbus, NHLN.

PWHPA HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Minnesota (Team Adidas) vs. New Hampshire (Team Women's Sports Foundation), St. Louis, NBCSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN.

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

Noon: Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: Chicago at Memphis, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Columbus, WGN (720 AM).

