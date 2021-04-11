On The Air for April 12

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina, ACCN.
6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE GOLF
6 p.m.: The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif., TGC.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky, SECN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Boston at Minnesota, MLBN.
6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee. FS1.
8:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:45 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN.
9:05 p.m.: Denver at Golden State, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Chicago at Columbus, NHLN.
PWHPA HOCKEY
6 p.m.: Minnesota (Team Adidas) vs. New Hampshire (Team Women's Sports Foundation), St. Louis, NBCSN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN.
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
Noon: Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO