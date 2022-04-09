On The Air for April 10

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago, NHLN.
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas, NBC.
2:30 p.m.: Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped), CBSSN; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif., NBC.
9 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped), FS2.
12:30 a.m. (Monday): FIM: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN.
1:30 a.m. (Monday): FIM: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN.
BOWLING
11 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla., FS1.
1 p.m.: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla., FS1.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
6 p.m.: Baylor at Oregon, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina, SECN.
Noon: TCU at Texas, ESPNU.
1 p.m.: Florida St. at Georgia Tech, ACCN; Maryland at Minnesota, BTN.
2 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi, SECN.
3 p.m.: Washington at California, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
Noon: Bucknell at Lehigh, CBSSN.
6 p.m.: Rutgers at Maryland, BTN.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Florida St., ACCN; Maryland at Purdue, BTN.
12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon St., PAC-12N.
2 p.m.: Arizona St. at Oregon, ESPNEWS.
3 p.m.: Alabama at Florida, ESPN2.
FISHING
7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn., FS1.
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., CBS.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington, MLBN.
3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
6 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN; Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:45 p.m.: Indiana at Brooklyn, ESPN.
6 p.m.: Boston at Memphis, TNT.
8:30 p.m.: Golden State at New Orleans, TNT.
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Raptors 905, ESPNU.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Washington, TNT.
3 p.m.: Nashville at Pittsburgh, TNT.
RODEO
4 p.m.: PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash., CBSSN.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
11 a.m.: European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped), CNBC.
1 p.m.: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped), CNBC.
6 p.m.: MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, USA.
10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, USA.
12:30 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, ABC.
6:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, FS1.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
10 a.m.: Charleston-WTA Doubles Final, TENNIS.
12:30 p.m.: Charleston-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Monday): Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Monday): Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WMVP (1000 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).