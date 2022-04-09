On The Air for April 10

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago, NHLN.

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas, NBC.

2:30 p.m.: Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped), CBSSN; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif., NBC.

9 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped), FS2.

12:30 a.m. (Monday): FIM: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN.

1:30 a.m. (Monday): FIM: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN.

BOWLING

11 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla., FS1.

1 p.m.: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla., FS1.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

6 p.m.: Baylor at Oregon, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina, SECN.

Noon: TCU at Texas, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Florida St. at Georgia Tech, ACCN; Maryland at Minnesota, BTN.

2 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi, SECN.

3 p.m.: Washington at California, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon: Bucknell at Lehigh, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Rutgers at Maryland, BTN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Florida St., ACCN; Maryland at Purdue, BTN.

12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

2 p.m.: Arizona St. at Oregon, ESPNEWS.

3 p.m.: Alabama at Florida, ESPN2.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn., FS1.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., CBS.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington, MLBN.

3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN; Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:45 p.m.: Indiana at Brooklyn, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Boston at Memphis, TNT.

8:30 p.m.: Golden State at New Orleans, TNT.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Raptors 905, ESPNU.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Washington, TNT.

3 p.m.: Nashville at Pittsburgh, TNT.

RODEO

4 p.m.: PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash., CBSSN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped), CNBC.

1 p.m.: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped), CNBC.

6 p.m.: MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, USA.

12:30 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, ABC.

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, FS1.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

10 a.m.: Charleston-WTA Doubles Final, TENNIS.

12:30 p.m.: Charleston-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Monday): Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0