On The Air for April 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ESPN2; Mississippi St. at Arkansas, SECN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: 3X3U National Championship: Day 1, New Orleans, ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: NABC Reese's Division I College All-Star Game: East vs. West, New Orleans, CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Minneapolis, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Minneapolis (MegaCast), ESPNU.

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Stanford, Final Four, Minneapolis, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Stanford, Final Four, Minneapolis (MegaCast), ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Syracuse Spring Game: From Syracuse, N.Y., ACCN.

GOLF

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club - Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio, TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club - Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, First Round, Grand Bear Golf Club, Saucier, Miss. (tape delay), TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla., MLBN.

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix, BSWis; Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz., MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: LA Clippers at Milwaukee, BSWis; Phoenix at Memphis, NBATV.

9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at LA Lakers, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay, NBCSCH.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw, FS1.

TENNIS

Noon: Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal, Tennis.

6 p.m.: Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Minneapolis, WRNW (97.3 FM).

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Stanford, Final Four, Minneapolis, WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: LA Clippers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay, WGN (720 AM).

