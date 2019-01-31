{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Hall of Fame, Class of 2019 induction ceremony, at Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Cornell, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa, FS1; Davidson at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2; Yale at Harvard, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Buffalo at Bowling Green, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, FS1; Wright State at Illinois-Chicago,. ESPNU

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State, BTN.

8 p.m.: Ohio State at Illinois, BTN.

CURLING

10 p.m.: World Cup, U.S. men vs. Sweden, at Jonkoping, Sweden, NBCSN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Saudi International, second round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open, second round, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): European Tour Golf: Saudi International, third round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Boston at New York, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Houston at Denver, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas, FSWis.

RUGBY

2 p.m.: Six Nations Championship: Round 1, France vs. Wales, at Paris, NBCSN.

SKIING

11 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup: women’s giant slalom, at Maribor, Slovenia (tape delay), NBCSN.

SNOWBOARDING

Noon: FIS World Freestyle Championship: snowboard cross finals, day 1, at Solitude, Utah, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hannover at RB Leipzig, FS2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Manitoba at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Buffalo, WGN (720 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Waterford at Burlington, www.gatewaysportsweb.org or on the WGTD app

