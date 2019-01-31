TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NASCAR Hall of Fame, Class of 2019 induction ceremony, at Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Cornell, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa, FS1; Davidson at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2; Yale at Harvard, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Buffalo at Bowling Green, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, FS1; Wright State at Illinois-Chicago,. ESPNU
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State, BTN.
8 p.m.: Ohio State at Illinois, BTN.
CURLING
10 p.m.: World Cup, U.S. men vs. Sweden, at Jonkoping, Sweden, NBCSN.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Saudi International, second round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open, second round, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): European Tour Golf: Saudi International, third round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Boston at New York, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Houston at Denver, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas, FSWis.
RUGBY
2 p.m.: Six Nations Championship: Round 1, France vs. Wales, at Paris, NBCSN.
SKIING
11 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup: women’s giant slalom, at Maribor, Slovenia (tape delay), NBCSN.
SNOWBOARDING
Noon: FIS World Freestyle Championship: snowboard cross finals, day 1, at Solitude, Utah, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hannover at RB Leipzig, FS2.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Manitoba at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Chicago at Buffalo, WGN (720 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Waterford at Burlington, www.gatewaysportsweb.org or on the WGTD app
