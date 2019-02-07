Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Pomona, season-opening Winternationals, Pomona, Calif., FS1.

BIATHLON

6 p.m.: IBU World Cup: men's 20km and women's 15km individual, Alberta (taped), NBCSN.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: St. Louis at St. Joseph's, ESPN2; Canisius at Rider, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Georgia State at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN2; Kent State at Akron, ESPNU.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Georgetown at Marquette, FS1.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State, BTN.

5:30 p.m.: Nebraska-Omaha at Miami-Ohio, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Colorado College at St. Cloud State, CBSSN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7:30 p.m.: Penn State at Ohio State, BTN.

FIGURE SKATING

11 p.m.: Four Continents Championships: ladies' free skate, Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN.

GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions Golf: Oasis Championship, first round, Boca Raton, Fla., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Pebble Peach Pro-Am, second round, Monterey, Calif., TGC.

8 p.m.: European Tour Golf: ISPS Handa Vic Open, men's and women's third round, Australia, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Denver at Philadelphia, ESPN.

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Dallas, FSWis.

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at New Orleans, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Carolina at NY Rangers, NHL Network.

SKIING

8 a.m.: FIS World Alpine Championships: women's super-combined (downhill), Sweden (tape-delay), NBCSN.

9 a.m.: FIS World Alpine Championships: women's super-combined (slalom), Sweden, NBCSN.

8 p.m.: FIS World Freestyle Championships: moguls competition, Utah, NBCSN.

SNOWBOARDING

Noon: FIS World Freestyle Championships: halfpipe, Utah, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. FSV Mainz, FS2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Brooklyn, WSCR (670 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Dallas, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Case at Park, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

