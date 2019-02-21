Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QwikTrip 500, qualifying, at Atlanta, Ga., FS1.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Bowling Green at Ohio University, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Kent State at Buffalo, ESPN2; Dartmouth at Yale, ESPNews; Canisius at Monmouth, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: UW-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago, ESPNU; Indiana at Iowa, FS1; Davidson at Rhode Island, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN; Ohio State at Michigan, FS1.

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Notre Dame at Minnesota, BTN.

DRAG RACING

10 p.m.: NHRA, Friday Nitro Phoenix, qualifying, at Chandler, Ariz. (tape delay), FS1.

GOLF

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, second round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, second round, at Mexico City, TGC.

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, third round, at Chonburi, Thailand, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Chicago at Orlando, WGN (Channel 9); San Antonio at Toronto, ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: Utah at Oklahoma City, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Detroit, NHL Network.

SOCCER

1:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart vs. Werder Bremen, FS2.

1:40 p.m.: Premier League: West Ham vs. Fulham, NBCSN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at IUPUI, WISN (1130 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Chicago at Orlando, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Elkhorn at Burlington, www.gatewaysportsweb.org or on the WGTD app

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments