TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.: National Signing Day Special, BTN.

9 a.m.: National Signing Day Special, CBSSN; National Signing Day Special, ESPN2.

11 a.m.: National Signing Day Special, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: DXL Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Ohio, ESPN.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: St. Francis (N.Y) at St. John's, FS1; Sacred Heart University at Seton Hall, FS2.

6 p.m.: Central Arkansas at Indiana, BTN; Penn State at Duquesne, CBSSN; Auburn at North Carolina State, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: University of the Incarnate Word at DePaul, FS2.

8 p.m.: UCLA at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: G-League, Raptors 905 vs. Memphis, ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: G-League, Austin vs. Capital City, NBATV.

4:30 p.m.: G-League, Lakeland vs. Maine, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Boston, NBATV.

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee, FSWis; Brooklyn at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9); G-League, Erie vs. Texas, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Sacramento, NBATV.

9:30 p.m.: G-League, Windy City vs. Northern Arizona, ESPNU.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington, NBCSN.

SOCCER

10:20 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup, semifinal, Real Madrid vs. Kashima, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig, FS1; Bundesliga, Frankfurt vs. FSV Mainz, FS2.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: UConn at Oklahoma, FS1.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Rockford, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Brooklyn at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

