TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m.: National Signing Day Special, BTN.
9 a.m.: National Signing Day Special, CBSSN; National Signing Day Special, ESPN2.
11 a.m.: National Signing Day Special, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: DXL Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Ohio, ESPN.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: St. Francis (N.Y) at St. John's, FS1; Sacred Heart University at Seton Hall, FS2.
6 p.m.: Central Arkansas at Indiana, BTN; Penn State at Duquesne, CBSSN; Auburn at North Carolina State, ESPN2.
7:30 p.m.: University of the Incarnate Word at DePaul, FS2.
8 p.m.: UCLA at Cincinnati, ESPN2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: G-League, Raptors 905 vs. Memphis, ESPNU.
2:30 p.m.: G-League, Austin vs. Capital City, NBATV.
4:30 p.m.: G-League, Lakeland vs. Maine, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Boston, NBATV.
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee, FSWis; Brooklyn at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9); G-League, Erie vs. Texas, ESPNU.
9 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Sacramento, NBATV.
9:30 p.m.: G-League, Windy City vs. Northern Arizona, ESPNU.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington, NBCSN.
SOCCER
10:20 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup, semifinal, Real Madrid vs. Kashima, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig, FS1; Bundesliga, Frankfurt vs. FSV Mainz, FS2.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: UConn at Oklahoma, FS1.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Rockford, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Brooklyn at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.