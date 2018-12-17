Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Princeton at Duke, ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgetown, FS1.

6 p.m.: Youngstown State at Ohio State, BTN; Xavier at Missouri, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Buffalo at Syracuse, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: Presbyterian at Butler, FS1.

8 p.m.: Western Carolina at Iowa, BTN; Creighton at Oklahoma, ESPNU; North Dakota at Marquette, FSWis.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl: UAB vs. Northern Illinois, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Brooklyn, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN.

SOCCER 7:20 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup, 5th-place match, Guadalajara vs. Esperance, FS2.

10:20 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup, semifinal, River Plate vs. Kashima Antlers, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1; Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Hertha Berlin, FS2.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: Mississippi State at Oregon, ESPN2.

RADIO

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: North Dakota at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

INTERNET

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Horlick at Case, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

