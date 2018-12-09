Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Boston, NBA.

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9:30 p.m.: Miami at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Detroit, NHL.

RODEO

9 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Wrangler National Finals, CBSSN.

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Everton vs. Watford, NBCSN.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Sacramento at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN (540 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments