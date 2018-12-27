TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL 6 p.m.: Illinois at Wright State, ESPN2; Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Southern at Marquette, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: Music City Bowl, Purdue vs. Auburn, ESPN.
4:15 p.m.: Camping World Bowl, West Virginia vs. Syracuse, ESPN.
8 p.m.: Alamo Bowl, Iowa State vs. Washington State, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, WGN (Channel 9).
7 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans, NBA TV.
9:30 p.m.: LA Clippers at LA Lakers, NBA TV.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: Ohio State at Purdue, BTN.
6 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, BTN.
8 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Southern at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, WSCR (670 AM).
