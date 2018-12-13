TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BIATHLON
11 a.m.: IBU World Cup, men's 10km sprint, Austria, NBCSN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Illinois at DePaul, FS1.
8 p.m.: Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Creighton, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: NCAA Division III Championship, The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, Mary Hardin Baylor vs. Mount Union, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: NCAA FCS Semifinal, South Dakota State at North Dakota State, ESPN2.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
5 p.m.: Arizona State at Penn State, ESPN2.
CURLING
2 p.m.: Men's Division: U.S. vs. Japan, NBCSN.
4 p.m.: Women's Division: U.S. vs. Italy, NBCSN.
6 p.m.: Mixed Division: U.S. vs. Japan, NBCSN.
8 p.m.: Men's Division: U.S. vs. China, NBCSN.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, South Africa, TGC.
9 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf, Indonesian Masters, third round, Indonesia, TGC.
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): European Tour Golf, Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, South Africa, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Indiana at Philadelphia, ESPN; Milwaukee at Cleveland, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Denver, ESPN.
RODEO
9 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Wrangler National Finals, CBSSN.
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Nurnberg, FS2.
SWIMMING
Noon: FINA World Championships, Day 4 of the 25m finals, China, NBCSN.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Texas at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: St. Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, www.gatewaysportsweb.org
