TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Savannah State at Wisconsin, BTN.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf, Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, South Africa, TGC.
11 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf, Indonesian Masters, second round, Indonesia, TGC.
4:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, South Africa, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: LA Lakers at Houston, TNT.
9 p.m.: G-League, Capital City at South Bay, ESPNU.
9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix, TNT.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: LA Chargers at Kansas City, FOX.
RODEO
9 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Wrangler National Finals, CBSSN.
SWIMMING
11 a.m.: FINA World Championships, day 3 of the 25m finals, China, NBCSN.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, semifinal, Stanford vs. BYU, ESPN.
8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, semifinal, Illinois vs. Nebraska, ESPN.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Missouri-Kansas City, WISN (1130 AM).
7 p.m.: Savannah State at Wisconsin, WRIT (95.7 FM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8:30 p.m.: Chicago at Orlando, WSCR (670 AM).
