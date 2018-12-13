Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Savannah State at Wisconsin, BTN.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf, Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, South Africa, TGC.

11 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf, Indonesian Masters, second round, Indonesia, TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, South Africa, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: LA Lakers at Houston, TNT.

9 p.m.: G-League, Capital City at South Bay, ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix, TNT.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: LA Chargers at Kansas City, FOX.

RODEO

9 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Wrangler National Finals, CBSSN.

SWIMMING

11 a.m.: FINA World Championships, day 3 of the 25m finals, China, NBCSN.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, semifinal, Stanford vs. BYU, ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, semifinal, Illinois vs. Nebraska, ESPN.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Missouri-Kansas City, WISN (1130 AM).

7 p.m.: Savannah State at Wisconsin, WRIT (95.7 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8:30 p.m.: Chicago at Orlando, WSCR (670 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments