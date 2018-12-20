Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BIATHLON

Noon: IBU World Cup, women’s 7.5 km sprint, Czech Republic, NBCSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon: Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State, FSWis.

5:30 p.m.: UC Irvine at Butler, FS1.

6 p.m.: Oakland at Michigan State, BTN; Oregon at Baylor, ESPN2; Detroit Mercy at Xavier, FS2.

7:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Marquette, FS1.

8 p.m.: Oklahoma at Northwestern, BTN; Providence at Texas, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Florida International vs. Toledo, ESPN.

3 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. BYU, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, FSWis and ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, ESPN.

NBA G LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Agua Caliente vs. Capital City, at Las Vegas, ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas, NBA TV.

4:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona vs. Erie, at Las Vegas, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Texas vs. Raptors 905, at Las Vegas, ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Maine vs. Sioux Falls, at Las Vegas, ESPNU.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Buffalo at Washington, NBCSN.

SKIING

11 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup, women’s giant slalom, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1.

1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM); Orlando at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Chicago at Colorado, WGN (720 AM).

