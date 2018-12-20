TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BIATHLON
Noon: IBU World Cup, women’s 7.5 km sprint, Czech Republic, NBCSN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon: Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State, FSWis.
5:30 p.m.: UC Irvine at Butler, FS1.
6 p.m.: Oakland at Michigan State, BTN; Oregon at Baylor, ESPN2; Detroit Mercy at Xavier, FS2.
7:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Marquette, FS1.
8 p.m.: Oklahoma at Northwestern, BTN; Providence at Texas, ESPN2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.: Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Florida International vs. Toledo, ESPN.
3 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. BYU, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, FSWis and ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, ESPN.
NBA G LEAGUE
2 p.m.: Agua Caliente vs. Capital City, at Las Vegas, ESPNU.
2:30 p.m.: Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas, NBA TV.
4:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona vs. Erie, at Las Vegas, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Texas vs. Raptors 905, at Las Vegas, ESPNU.
9:30 p.m.: Maine vs. Sioux Falls, at Las Vegas, ESPNU.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Buffalo at Washington, NBCSN.
SKIING
11 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup, women’s giant slalom, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1.
1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM); Orlando at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Chicago at Colorado, WGN (720 AM).
