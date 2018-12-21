Try 1 month for 99¢

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BIATHLON

5:30 p.m.: IBU World Cup, men's 12.5 km pursuit, Czech Republic, NBCSN.

BOXING

4 p.m.: Showtime Championship Boxing, Whyte vs. Chisora II, Showtime.

7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, champion Jermall Charlo (27-0) vs. Willie Monroe (23-3) in a WBC interim middleweight title bout; champion Jermell Charlo (31-0) vs. Tony Harrison (27-2) in a WBC junior middleweight title bout, at Brooklyn, FOX.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Grambling State at Wisconsin, BTN; Wake Forest at Tennessee, ESPN2; Georgia at Georgia Tech, ESPNU; South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina State, FSWis.

11:30 a.m.: UConn vs. Villanova, at New York, CBS.

1 p.m.: Cal State-Fullerton at Nebraska, BTN; Clemson at South Carolina, ESPN2; Arkansas State at Syracuse, FSWis.

1:30 p.m.: Orange Bowl Classic, Saint Louis vs. Florida State, at Sunrise, Fla., FS2.

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Classic, UCLA vs. Ohio State, at Chicago, CBS; Diamond Head Classic, quarterfinal, Indiana State vs. Colorado, at Honolulu, ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: Boston College at DePaul, FS1.

3 p.m.: Air Force at Michigan, BTN; Wichita State at VCU, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at St. Joseph's, CBSSN; Diamond Head Classic, quarterfinal, UNLV vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu, ESPNU; Orange Bowl Classic, Florida vs. Florida Gulf Coast, at Sunrise, Fla., FS2.

4:15 p.m.: CBS Sports Classic, Kentucky vs. North Carolina, at Chicago, CBS.

4:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Maryland, FS1.

5 p.m.: Jacksonville at Indiana, BTN.

6 p.m.: Kansas City Wildcat Showcase, Vanderbilt vs. Kansas State, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2; BYU at San Diego State, CBSSN.

6:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Classic, semifinal, New Mexico State vs. Drake, FS2.

7 p.m.: Missouri at Illinois, BTN; Sacred Heart at St. John's, FS1.

8 p.m.: Kansas at Arizona State, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Las Vegas Classic, semifinal, San Diego vs. Washington State, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Jared Birmingham Bowl, Memphis vs. Wake Forest, ESPN.

2:30 p.m.: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Houston vs. Army, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Dollar General Bowl, Buffalo vs. Troy, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: SoFi Hawaii Bowl, Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech, ESPN.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, St. Frances (Md.) at Lee County (Ga.), ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Centennial (Ariz.), ESPNU.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia, NBA TV.

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, FSWis.

NBA G-LEAGUE

2:30 p.m.: Santa Cruz vs. Canton, at Las Vegas, NBA TV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: Washington at Tennessee, NFL Network.

7:20 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, NFL Network.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Nashville at Boston, NHL Network.

3 p.m.: Los Angeles at San Jose, NBCSN.

6 p.m.: New York at Toronto, NHL Network.

RUGBY

9 a.m.: PRO14, Ospreys vs. Scarlets, ESPNews.

11:30 a.m.: Premiership, Exeter vs. Saracens, NBCSN.

SKIING

1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup, women's slalom, NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal vs. Burnley, NBCSN.

7:20 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup, third place match, Kashima vs. River Plate, FS2.

7:55 a.m.: Serie A, AC Milan vs. Florentina, ESPN2.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen, FS1.

9 a.m.: Premier League, Chelseas vs. Leicester City, CNBC.

10:30 a.m.: FIFA Club World Cup UAE, final, Real Madrid vs. Al Ain, FS1.

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Frankfurt, FS2.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Manchester United, NBC.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Marquette, FS1.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Grambling State at Wisconsin, WRIT (95.7 FM).

2 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Western Michigan, WISN (1130 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, WTMJ (620 AM).

