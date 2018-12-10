TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Villanova at Pennsylvania, ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at Maryland, BTN.
8 p.m.: Colorado at New Mexico, ESPN2; North Florida at Minnesota, BTN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Portland at Houston, NBATV.
9:30 p.m.: Toronto at LA Clippers, NBATV.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Detroit at Washington, NBCSN.
RODEO
9 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Wrangler National Finals, CBSSN.
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League, Galatasaray vs. Porto, TNT.
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham, TNT.
SWIMMING
4 p.m.: FINA World Championships, Day 1 of the 25m finals, China, NBCSN.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Chicago at Winnipeg, WGN (720 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Park at Horlick, www.gatewaysportsweb.org
