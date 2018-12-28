TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: High Point at Ohio State, BTN; Davidson at North Carolina, ESPN2; BYU at Mississippi State, ESPNU; Howard at Georgetown, FS1.
1 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Michigan State, BTN; Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at Syracuse, ESPNU; Xavier at DePaul, FS1.
2:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Dayton, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: Butler at Florida, ESPNU.
3:30 p.m.: Belmont at Purdue, FS1.
4:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Western Kentucky, CBSSN.
5 p.m.: Radford at Maryland, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Oregon at Boise State, CBSSN.
7 p.m.: UW-Green Bay at UW-Milwaukee, FSWis; Bryant at Iowa, ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Florida vs. Michigan, ESPN; Belk Bowl, South Carolina vs. Virginia, ABC.
Noon: NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Nevada vs. Arkansas State, CBSSN.
3 p.m.: Goodyear Cotton Bowl, College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson, ESPN; Cotton Bowl Command Center, ESPN2; Cotton Bowl Coaches Film Room, ESPNews.
7 p.m.: Capital One Orange Bowl, College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama, ESPN; Orange Bowl Command Center, ESPN2; Orange Bowl Coaches Film Room, ESPNews.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: Ferris State at Minnesota, BTN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: UFC 232 Prelims, Jones vs. Gustafsson 2, at Los Angeles, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, FSWis.
6 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans, NBA TV.
9 p.m.: Golden State at Portland, NBA TV.
RUGBY
11:30 a.m.: Premiership, Harlequins vs. Wasps, NBCSN.
SKIING
1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup, men's super-G, Italy, NBCSN.
4 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup, women's slalom, Italy, NBC.
SOCCER
5:25 a.m.: Serie A, Juventus vs. Sampdoria, ESPN2.
8:55 p.m.: Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Arsenal, NBC.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Butler at Villanova, FS2.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Western Kentucky, WRIT (95.7 FM).
7 p.m.: UW-Green Bay at UW-Milwaukee, WISN (1130 AM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: Goodyear Cotton Bowl, College Football Playoff, semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Clemson, ESPN (540 AM and 94.5 FM).
7 p.m.: Capital One Orange Bowl, College Football Playoff, semifinal, Oklahoma vs. Alabama, ESPN (540 AM and 94.5 FM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Chicago at Colorado, WGN (720 AM).
